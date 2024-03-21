Man faces 25 felony charges after violating protective order, communicating with and threatening estranged family member

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing 25 felony charges after he allegedly violated a pre-trial protective order with an estranged family member in the midst of a pending domestic violence matter from January.

Tyaire Dante Baldwin, 25, was charged with 23 felony counts of violating a pre-trial protection order in addition to two felony counts of tampering with a witness, according to filings in Third District Court on Monday.

Lt. Nalder with the Criminal Investigations Unit at the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office investigates protective order violations that occur in the county, and found Baldwin — an inmate at Salt Lake County Jail — violated his protective order by communicating with an estranged family member.

On Jan. 19, Baldwin was served in Third District Court with a Pretrial Protective Order, listing the family member as the protected person. The protective order prohibits Baldwin from directly or indirectly communicating with the family member, charging documents state.

However, Baldwin reportedly contacted that family member directly and indirectly, allegedly calling them from both his inmate identification number and other inmates’ identification numbers.

When Baldwin used other inmates’ identification numbers, he would sometimes be in the background of the call telling the caller what to say, charging documents state.

Between Jan. 21 and Feb. 15, the family member allegedly received multiple calls from Baldwin and other inmates. In one call, an inmate reportedly asked the family member to put money on Baldwin’s books. In another, Baldwin allegedly told the family member to remove themselves from the case, to which they responded they do not want to get in trouble or lie, charging documents state.

Additionally, Baldwin allegedly asked the family member to remove their protective order against him “because he was getting charged every time he called [them],” charging documents state. Baldwin also allegedly threatened to hurt that family member when he gets home, saying “when I get home, I’m going to hit you.”

Baldwin is still in the custody of Salt Lake County Jail.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

