Man faces 10 years in prison after trying to engage in sex acts with fictitious kids

Jun. 10—A Tucumcari man will spend a decade in prison after attempting to engage in sexual conduct with two fictitious minors in Albuquerque.

According to a criminal complaint filed at the U.S. District Court, Joseph Gadman, 42, reached a plea deal in March in which he pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice in New Mexico, in December 2022, the FBI engaged with Gadman on a fetish social media site known as a hub for child sexual abuse material. Using the screen name "Gadmanj40," he contacted the undercover agent and expressed interest in engaging in sexual acts with the agent's fictitious children.

On Jan. 13, 2023, according to the Department of Justice, Gadman traveled from Tucumcari to Albuquerque with condoms, cash and snacks for the fictitious girls. When he arrived, FBI agents arrested him.

DOJ said Gadman told the FBI he was "Gadmanj40," but denied having intentions to follow through on the sexual acts.

After completing his 10-year prison sentence, Gadman will have to serve 10 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

The FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated the case with assistance from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office as part of the New Mexico Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.