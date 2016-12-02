Man on Facebook Live crashes driving at 114 mph

John: What is absolutely disgusting is how liberal demagogues are trying to infer that the police officer who shot the terrorist who ran people over and came at them with a knife, was racially motivated. They use the word "terrorist" in quotations as if it were up for debate. Look at what this idiot Tariq Nasheed said:"So white officer Alan Horujko who shot and killed the Black Somali stabbing suspect in Ohio is being paraded as a hero. Thats interesting.""This Ohio State shooting with hero cop Alan Horujko and the Somali "terrorist" is extremely interesting."What a piece of #$%$.