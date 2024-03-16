Man to face murder charge after killing woman, reports say

A Statesville man will face a murder charge in the shooting death of a woman, the Statesville Record & Landmark reported.

James Adrian Griffin, 43, is accused of shooting Tasheka Reid Aleryani, 47, Wednesday morning during an altercation at a home on Gay Street.

Aleryani later died from her injuries Thursday night at Atrium Health CMC, the newspaper reported.

Griffin is at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist recovering from a head wound.

Once released from the hospital, he will also be charged with having a gun because he is a felon.

