Man who exposed himself to women, minors on flight to Charlotte in 2020 found guilty

A Seattle man arrested in 2021 after exposing and fondling his genitals during a flight to Charlotte the year prior was found guilty for his actions on Wednesday by a federal judge.

Evan Thomas Carter, 46, was convicted of one count of indecent exposure on an aircraft, a release from the U.S. Department of Justice said. Carter was exposed for at least 20 minutes until passengers in his row were moved.

The conviction is a misdemeanor punishable by no more than 90 days in prison and a $500 fine, the release said.

In August 2020, Carter was traveling on American Airlines flight 560 from Seattle to Charlotte when he exposed his genitalia and fondled it in front of other passengers, including minors.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report cited by the FBI said two female passengers saw Carter fondling himself under his tray table during the flight, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

One of the witnesses, the report said, videotaped some of the behavior with her phone.

One of the women eventually pushed the flight attendant call button and showed a typed out message on her phone describing what occurred. After the attendant left, Carter zipped his pants and put the tray table back in the upright position, the report said. The women were moved to other seats.

Carter’s behavior resumed. Another female passenger sitting near Carter noticed his behavior. Traveling with her 14-year-old daughter and 10-year-old granddaughter, the passenger sat on the edge of her seat to block the children’s view of what was happening, the report said.

The daughter had to walk past Carter on a trip to the bathroom. The report said that after returning to her seat, the teen asked her grandmother: “What is wrong with that man?”

Carter’s sentencing date is pending.