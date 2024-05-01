Man expecting sex with woman in parking garage gets shot instead, Louisiana cops say

A man learned a tough lesson on hooking up in parking garages when his intended sex partner pulled a gun and started shooting, according to police in Louisiana.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds but survived, Baton Rouge police said in a news release.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, April 7, but it wasn’t until May 1 that police announced a suspect had been charged.

Latoria Matthews, 23, is accused of shooting the 24-year-old victim in a parking garage on LaFayette Street, one block east of the Mississippi River, officials said.

“Matthews picked the victim up after meeting on Instagram and drove to the LaSalle parking garage to have sex,” police said.

“As the victim prepared to have sex with Matthews, she shot him multiple times. The victim was able to escape from the vehicle, and seek assistance.”

He was hospitalized with “multiple non-life threatening” wounds, police said.

Matthews fled to Houston, Texas, and was recently extradited, police said. She has been charged with “attempted second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon,” police said.

A motive for the shooting has yet to be revealed.

