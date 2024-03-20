Man who escaped Brooklyn gunman killed by NYPD now charged with attempted murder

A would-be mugger who dodged a hail of bullets from a Brooklyn gunman who was then shot to death by NYPD cops has been charged with shooting a teen two weeks earlier during a drug robbery.

Police took 19-year-old Jeremiah Adams into custody about 6 p.m. Monday after Nathan Scott, 20, chased after and shot at him and a woman near E. 57th St. and Remsen Ave. in East Flatbush.

Adams, who was unarmed, had just tried to rob Scott, according to cops.

Members of the Brooklyn South Critical Response Team saw Scott shooting at Adams and opened fire, killing Scott. Amid the chaos, officers fired off more than 15 rounds, video of the incident seen by the Daily News shows.

Adams wasn’t hit by gunfire but 60-year-old Henry Massop, who was working on a car nearby, was struck by two stray bullets believed to be fired by police. The NYPD’s Force Investigation Division is reviewing the shooting to determine if proper police tactics were used.

Adams hasn’t been charged with trying to rob Scott but cops did charge him with shooting at an 18-year-old man earlier this month, cops and prosecutors said.

Adams and an accomplice allegedly both pulled guns on their victim near East New York and Stone Aves. in Ocean Hill during a marijuana heist about 5:15 p.m. March 7, cops said.

As they took the teen’s weed, both Adams and his partner shot the victim, hitting him in the neck, stomach and arm, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was expected to recover.

Adams was ordered held on $75,000 bail when he was arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court Tuesday on a slew of charges including attempted murder, assault, robbery and gun possession.

He has been arrested six times before and is a suspect in a nonfatal shooting in Queens in 2022, according to police sources. His accomplice in the March 7 shooting has not been caught.