Man who engaged in Fair Oaks standoff with Sacramento County deputies identified

A man who engaged in a standoff with Sacramento County deputies on Friday in Fair Oaks has been arrested and identified, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Eric Smith, 36, was booked into a Sacramento County jail on Friday night and faces multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, for his role in a shooting that began earlier that day around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Winding Way and Hazel Avenue.

On Friday morning, Sacramento County deputies were called to an apartment complex in Fair Oaks on reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, they discovered a bullet in a window.

Sheriff’s officials said that “a shooting involving deputies” followed their discovery, which prompted them to ask residents of the apartment complex to either evacuate the premises or shelter-in-place.

A standoff lasting over seven hours began as deputies used a phone to communicate with Smith, who was “barricaded” in an apartment, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Around 5:30 p.m., deputies said the man exited the building and eventually surrendered.

Smith has been deemed ineligible for bail and faces the following charges: Discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner, possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted murder, and assault with a firearm upon a peace officer.

He will face these charges in court on Tuesday.

