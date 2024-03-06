How a man ended up on the hood of a car at a St. Pete drive thru

A St. Petersburg man who grew frustrated with a vehicle in front of him at a drive-thru rammed it several times, then accelerated at and struck a passenger who got out of the vehicle, according to arrest reports.

The incident occurred about 11 p.m. Monday at 1451 34th Street N in St. Petersburg, which is a Culver’s restaurant.

Arrest reports completed by St. Petersburg police state that Sean Michael Drake, 37, “became frustrated with the victim’s vehicle in front of him” and rear-ended it several times.

When the passenger got out and walked toward the front of Drake’s vehicle, Drake accelerated, striking the man and “causing him to be thrown onto the hood of the defendant’s vehicle as the defendant drove off with the victim on the hood. The victim fell off the vehicle just prior to the defendant entering a major thoroughfare,” arrest reports state.

The man on the hood suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police said Drake drove away. They found him at his home about 14 minutes later, where they noticed he showed signs of impairment, including smelling like alcohol. He refused to take sobriety tests and resisted officers’ attempt to take him into custody. Officers said they tased him to get him into handcuffs.

Drake is facing two charges of aggravated battery and single counts of DUI and resisting arrest, records show.

Court records show Drake was released from jail on $25,500 bond.