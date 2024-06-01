Man electrocuted, resuscitated after hitting power line at West Jordan jobsite

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man was electrocuted and resuscitated shortly after while operating construction equipment on a West Jordan jobsite Friday afternoon.

The man, 54, was working on a fork lift when he accidentally hit a power line, according to Sgt. Ball, West Jordan Fire.

Coworkers at the scene were able to resuscitate the man, Ball said, bringing back his pulse after his heart had reportedly stopped.

Paramedics arrived shortly after, according to Ball, and the man was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing normally.

The power lines reportedly had a very strong current, making the man’s survival an amazing event.

No further information is available at this time.

