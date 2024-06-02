Man ejected from vehicle after striking tree, fence in fatal Highlands County crash: FHP

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 26-year-old Okeechobee man died after diverting from the roadway and crashing, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Early Saturday morning just after 5 a.m., the man was heading south on County Road 721, just south of State Road 70 at a high rate of speed.

Officials said the driver diverted from the roadway, into a grassy shoulder, and struck a fence and a tree.

The man was ejected from his car and pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

