Man ejected, killed in Utah County crash

BENJAMIN, Utah (ABC4) — A driver died in a single-vehicle crash on SR-164 early Sunday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Officials said the crash, which occurred just before 5 a.m., involved one vehicle — a Dodge Durango — with a single occupant in the car. DPS did not release the identity of the driver, but said the driver was a 25-year-old man who was not wearing his seatbelt.

Early Sunday morning, one driver died in a single-vehicle crash, just before 5 a.m. on SR-164, according to the Department of Public Safety. (Courtesy: Department of Public Safety)

Because he was not wearing his seatbelt, he was ejected from the vehicle in the collision, DPS said.

“The Durango was traveling westbound on 8000 S when it veered off the side of the road to the right and launched off the overpass structure concrete wall, back into the travel lane, and across again,” DPS said in a press release.

Officials said that after the car launched off the overpass, it “climbed up the wall” before striking a round pillar of the structure and rolling back down the wall.

The driver was launched out of the vehicle when the car was rolling down the wall, according to officials. He was declared dead on scene after EMS arrived.

There is no further information at this time.

