Man on e-bike dies after colliding with double parked tractor-trailer in Manhattan: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is dead after getting into an accident while riding an electric bicycle in Manhattan on Saturday, according to police.

Jose Luis Zamora Rodriguez, 38, was riding the bicycle east on West 181 Street near Fort Washington Avenue when he struck the lift gate of a tractor-trailer that was double parked with no one attending it around 4 a.m., according to police.

Rodriguez was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officials said there have not been any arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in New York City and Washington, D.C. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here, and follow him on X and Facebook @OfficialRizk. Get in touch at jonathan.rizk@pix11.com.

