Man dumps cat at Fresno Co. Cat House on the Kings

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was caught on camera dumping a cat in a no-cage, no-kill cat sanctuary in Fresno County -an action that could have been dangerous to other felines, according to officials.

According to The Cat House on the Kings officials, on Monday at around 3 p.m., a man walked into The Cat House on the Kings Sanctuary grounds, checked for staff, and went back to his truck to get an adult cat. He then brought the cat to the sanctuary grounds and dumped her behind their maintenance building, to later leave.

Officials say the Cat House on the Kings’s security cameras announced that he was being recorded anytime he went through the gates.

Courtesy: The Cat House on the Kings.

According to the California Penal Code § 597 PC, “every person who willfully abandons any animal is guilty of a misdemeanor.” California’s Animal Abandonment Law, says fines for animal abandonment are of up to $1,000 or confinement in a county jail of up to six months -or both.

The cat is an adult Torbie about two to three years old with a tipped ear. Officials say a microchip was not detected, and the cat is in quarantine while they run tests and have her checked out completely by their veterinarian.

Officials with the sanctuary say it is not the first time they have experienced dumping before, and on one occasion, it did cost many resident cats their lives when the cats dumped were infected with Felv.

We acknowledge we have a surrender fee and that it is difficult given the current pet situation here in the Central Valley, however, the priority is to save lives, not to put more lives at risk. The Cat House on the Kings.

The Cat House on the Kings officials say they reached out to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to file a report. Anyone who recognizes this man is encouraged to contact the Cat House on the Kings.

