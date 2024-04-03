Man on drugs warns he may act ‘out of line’ at BBQ, then kills guest, Texas cops say

A Texas man is accused of shooting a party guest after telling his friends they had permission to kick him out if he got rowdy because he was high on drugs, police said.

Ricardo Domingo Reyna, 22, of Houston, was arrested March 30 on a murder charge in the shooting death of Jaime Torres DeLeon, according to court records.

Reyna attended a barbecue March 29 at Houston residence, telling his friend’s girlfriend who was inside cooking that he had taken five Xanax bars and 2 grams of cocaine, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“He informed her that if he got out of line or acted a fool, to kick him out of the party,” the affidavit said.

Reyna became confrontational when he was asked to leave because guests did not want him there while he was high, police said.

After leaving the home, Reyna remained outside and “refused to go,” police said.

During a confrontation outside, Reyna pulled out a pistol and shot DeLeon at close range, according to court records.

Witnesses said Reyna fired two shots and paused briefly before unloading the magazine and fleeing on foot, police said.

Witnesses told police DeLeon had no weapons and never touched Reyna during the confrontation, the affidavit said.

DeLeon was taken to a local hospital with several gunshot wounds and died shortly after from his injuries, police said.

McClatchy News reached out to Reyna’s attorney on April 3 for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

