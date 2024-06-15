Man drowns in a pool in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say man drowned in a pool Friday evening in north St. Louis County.

The drowning happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Candlewyck Club Drive.

Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for an unresponsive man in the pool. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to drowning. Police have withheld the victim’s name at this point of the investigation.

The St. Louis County Police Department says there is an “active investigation” around the drowning. If you have any relevant information, contact the department at 636-529-8210.

