Man drowns in Marlborough reservoir, police say

A young man drowned in a Marlborough reservoir on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Crews responding to the Fort Meadow Reservoir around 4 p.m. for a report of a drowning pulled the body of a 20-year-old Hispanic man from the water, according to police.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

Officials say he was swimming with two other people at the time.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

