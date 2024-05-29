Man drowns in Gulf of Mexico off Madeira Beach

A 51-year-old man drowned in the Gulf of Mexico off Madeira Beach on Tuesday, deputies said.

The body of Anthony Angelo of Madeira Beach was recovered from the water at about 7 p.m., roughly 90 minutes after he began yelling for help and disappeared under the water, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Angelo and his girlfriend had taken floats into the water on the 13600 block of Gulf Boulevard, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Angelo’s girlfriend stopped where she could still touch the ocean floor and Angelo went about 50 yards further, deputies said.

Soon after, at about 5:30 p.m., Angelo began to yell for help and his girlfriend ran to shore and called 911.

The United States Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Treasure Island and Madeira Beach fire departments helped with the search. Deputies with the sheriff’s office’s flight unit spotted Angelo in the water a short distance from shore.

Deputies pulled Angelo from the water and he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said his death does not appear suspicious.