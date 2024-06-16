Man drowns at Clear Lake in Pennfield Twp

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the drowning of a man in Pennfield Township early Sunday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Clear Lake for a possible drowning.

Deputies were told that a 40-year-old St. Joseph man wanted to cool off and go for a swim. Eventually, his family couldn’t hear him anymore, began looking for him and called 911.

The county’s dive team, the Pennfield Fire Department and the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal Police were called to the scene to look for the man.

The sheriff’s department said that once the dive team arrived and began searching, the man was found a short time later. He died at the scene. An autopsy is pending.

The drowning remains under investigation.

