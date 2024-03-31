Man drowns at Bastrop park trying to save his son, police say

A man drowned at a downtown Bastrop park, which sits on the bank of the Colorado River, on Friday, trying to save his son, police said in a statement.

By the time police were called, Law enforcement responded to the scene at about 4 p.m., and were able to successfully rescue the man's son. Despite life-saving efforts, the father was declared dead at the scene, the statement said.

According to the police investigation, authorities found that the man, whose identity was not shared, went into the river to save his adult son who was struggling in the water, and then drowned.

Police received assistance from the Bastrop Fire Department and the Bastrop County sheriff's office.

The Bastrop Police Department could not be reached for comment.

https://maps.app.goo.gl/RtnChG4uNKxjYrhz5

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Man drowned at Bastrop park trying to save adult son