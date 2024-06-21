Man drowned in Ocmulgee River while trying to rescue children, Bibb County sheriff says

A 33-year-old man is believed to have drowned in the Ocmulgee River Friday afternoon while trying to save a group of children, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The man came with the children to the river to swim, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. When he saw the children struggling in the water, he jumped in to help them. Witnesses lost sight of him after he went into the water, the release said.

The children are accounted for and unharmed, the sheriff’s office said.

Emergency responders arrived on scene around 1:30 p.m., about an hour later. Firefighters found the man, and Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone pronounced him dead on scene.

Family members have been notified, but the sheriff’s office has not released the man’s name.

The sheriff’s office urged anyone with information about this incident to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.