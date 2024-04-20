Man driving wrong way on Hwy 180 in Fresno arrested, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested under suspicion of reckless driving and driving on a suspended license, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s officials say a deputy witnessed a black Mercedes driving recklessly near Highway 180 and McCall Avenue in Fresno on Friday around 3:30 p.m.

According to deputies, the car was traveling southbound in the northbound lane, endangering the lives of other motorists. Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver, identified as 22-year-old Yadwinder Brar of Fresno, refused to pull over.

Sheriff’s officials say Brar led deputies on a chase where he reached up to 100 mph. Brar eventually pulled over after being pursued for a little more than a mile. Deputies contacted and arrested him on suspicion of evading police, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license. His car was towed to a storage facility.

Deputies say Brar has since posted bond and been released with a notice to appear in court.

