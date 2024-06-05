Man driving Lexus is starting fires in Fresno, fire department says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man driving a Lexus is said to be responsible for starting a series of grass fires in northwest Fresno over the last two weeks, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire officials add that five of the fires they are investigating were all started on Wednesday. Officials believe the suspect pulls over onto the side of the road, lights something in the Lexus sedan and throws it out onto the dry grass.

According to fire officials, the suspect drives a 2006 Lexus ES 300 that is a glacier-green color. Investigators say it has identifiable markings.

A still from security footage showing the suspect vehicle.

Officials say that the vehicle was seen at five separate fires, even one from Wednesday afternoon on Dunn Avenue.

Fire officials say they want to catch the suspect before he does more damage. It is believed the suspect will face felony criminal charges.

“We would love to speak with him and give him an opportunity to explain his actions,” said Fire Marshal Jay Tracy.

If anyone has any information on any one of the incidents or new information call 559-621-2776 (ARSN).

