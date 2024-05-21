Man driving to camp with family is shot dead by accused street racer, CO officials say

A 22-year-old street racer is facing prison time after being convicted of fatally shooting a man the day before Father’s Day, Colorado officials said.

On June 18, 2022, Jeremy Rocha was street racing his Ford Mustang on an Adam’s County highway, according to a May 17 news release by the district attorney.

John Jaros, 37, was driving to a campsite with his three kids and wife when he decided to pass Rocha on the highway, prosecutors said.

“It didn’t matter whether it was a friend or a stranger, if John saw a need that he could meet, he would meet it,” Jaros’ obituary said.

After Jaros passed Rocha, Rocha grew “agitated” and caught up to his truck before pointing a gun at the vehicle and firing nine rounds, officials said.

Jaros, who was called a “loving” husband and father, was fatally struck, prosecutors said. His wife and children were not harmed.

“On the outside, John seem like a hard man. To those who managed to move past the wall he built around himself, he had a heart of gold,” the volunteer firefighter’s obituary said.

After Aurora police officers reviewed video footage and talked to witnesses, investigators were led to Rocha, officials said.

“Mr. Rocha brutally murdered John Jaros and nearly massacred an entire family,” District Attorney Brian Mason said in the release. “This was a brutal, senseless, and unimaginable crime.”

During his trial, Rocha “presented a self-defense theory,” but he was ultimately convicted of murder, including in the first degree, on May 17, officials said.

This conviction carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said.

Rocha is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23, officials said.

Adams County is about a 50-mile drive northeast of Denver.

