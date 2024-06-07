Man shot at East Memphis gym, drives to gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was in critical condition after being shot at a gym in East Memphis Friday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred at a shopping center in the 4600 block of Spottswood Avenue. Glass was blown out at a fitness center on Spottswood.

The victim made his way in his bullet-riddled car, flashers still on, to a gas station at Poplar and Perkins Extended, about a half-mile away. That’s where police found him a little before 6 a.m.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.







Police later reported that the man had been treated and released from Regional One hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

