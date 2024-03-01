Man drags woman into SUV at gas stop in ‘extremely concerning’ video, Arizona cops say

An “extremely concerning” video shows a man dragging a woman into an SUV at an Arizona gas station, police said.

Now police are asking the public for help in identifying them.

Surveillance camera footage shows a white SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue 2021-2023, pull next to a gas station pump after 10 p.m. Feb. 23, the Buckeye Police Department said in a Facebook post.

A woman wearing a pink top is seen getting out of the vehicle’s back door as the driver steps out of the SUV, the video shows.

She then starts to run away, but the man drags her back into the SUV and shuts the door.

He is seen in the video walking to the driver’s side and speeding off.

Police said it appears an assault and abduction happened, and they need help from the public identifying the two people seen in the video.

“That video is extremely concerning to us, and we understand that that video would be concerning to the viewers that are watching it, so that’s why we were here today, asking for information from the public to help us identify these two subjects, to help identify them and see if this woman is OK,” police Sgt. Tamela Skaggs told Fox 10 Phoenix.

Anyone with information should call 623-349-6411 or submit a tip online at www.buckeyeaz.gov/crimetip, police said

Buckeye is about 40 miles southwest of Phoenix.

