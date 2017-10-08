Man Donates 58 Crosses to Honor Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

An Illinois man has driven to Nevada to pay his respects to the mass shooting victims and installed 58 crosses near the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign.

Each cross features the name of one of the 58 people killed when a gunman opened fire on concertgoers from the window of his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Oct. 1.

Greg Zanis, a 66-year-old retired carpenter, told WGN the row of crosses will show the severity of what happened more than numbers or pictures in the paper.

The crosses reportedly took Zanis two days to build and each features a heart.

Last year, Zanis drove more than 1,000 miles to Orlando to place 49 crosses to pay tribute to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

He also brought crosses after the Columbine High School shooting and the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, CNN reported.

The idea to build crosses came after Zanis found his father-in-law dead in 1996 of a gunshot wound to the head. He reportedly built him a cross to help cope with his grief, the station reported.

"I don't have any answers, but this is just me doing something, showing that I care, showing that I love them," Zanis told WGN earlier this year.

