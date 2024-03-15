Man ditches his brother to try and get away from Ga. deputies with cocaine

Two brothers have pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine after their arrests more than a year ago.

Kelcey and Kenneth Hammock both pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine and other traffic charges.

Kenneth Hammock was sentenced to 25 years in his prison and five years of probation, while his brother was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 15 years of probation.

Prosecutors say that the brothers were spotted picking up three bricks of cocaine from a home in Spalding County that was under surveillance in February 2023.

They were seen cutting off another car along State Route 3 and pulled them over.

Kelcey Hammock was driving and got out of the car to talk to officers.

When he got out, Kenneth Hammock got into the driver’s seat and drove off, leaving his brother behind.

Kenneth Hammock led officers on a high-speed chase and crashed his truck. Then he got out with the bag of cocaine and ran.

When police caught up with him, there was a brief struggle.

Both brothers were arrested and the bag of drugs was secured.

