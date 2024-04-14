Man dies at York County hospital after Maryland motorcycle crash

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 48-year-old man has died from his injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 83 in Maryland.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the coroner was dispatched to WellSpan York Hospital after the man died at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday night.

The coroner’s report states that Maryland State Police is the investigating agency for the incident.

According to the report, police say the male motorcyclist had been traveling south near Exit 36 with a group of motorcyclists, when they entered a marked construction zone with uneven surfaces.

While attempting to switch lanes, police say, the man crashed and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Police say a second motorcyclist also crashed while attempting to avoid the man. The condition of that motorcyclists is not known.

The coroner has not yet released the name of the man, but next-of-kin have been notified.

