Man dies, woman hurt after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

Deputies in Orange County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday.

Deputies said responded after a shooting around 2 a.m. in the area of Pershing Avenue and Goldenrod Road.

A 19-year-old man and a woman in her 20s were both found shot when deputies arrived.

Read: Deputies: 14-year-old arrested after sexual assault of 91-year-old woman

The victims were taken to a hospital, where the man died from his injuries, deputies said.

Officials said the woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read: Florida doctor accused of wife’s death after plastic surgery

No other details were released by law enforcement, and the investigation is ongoing.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.