Man dies after water rescue at South Side beach

CHICAGO — A man who was pulled from Lake Michigan at a beach on the city’s South Side on Saturday afternoon has died.

According to Chicago police, just after 6 p.m., the CPD Marine Unit responded to reports of a person in the water at 31st Street Beach, in the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive, in Douglas.

Officers say the victim, a 34-year-old man, was rescued by first responders and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the incident and authorities have not yet identified the victim.

