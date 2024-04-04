Man dies after Washington County crash

A man died after a crash in Washington County on Wednesday evening.

A concerned driver called 911 at 5:10 p.m. to report a vehicle driving recklessly on Avella Road.

Washington County Coroner Tim Carson said a Mount Pleasant Township police officer responded and tried to get the vehicle to stop.

The vehicle hit a guardrail near the intersection of Avella and Caldwell Roads at 5:20 p.m.

The driver, Mark Miller, 45, was taken to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Township police are handling the investigation.

