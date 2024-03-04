Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree outside Granite Bay neighborhood, CHP says

A 68-year-old Shingle Springs man died Friday after crashing a vehicle into a tree in Placer County, the California Highway Patrol said.

A spokeswoman with the CHP’s Auburn area office said officers were called about 3:50 p.m. to Auburn Folsom Road near Woodchase Drive in unincorporated Placer County. The stretch of roadway is a tree-lined street bordering several homes in Granite Bay.

The South Placer Fire District found the man dead inside the vehicle, wrote Yvette Norman, a spokeswoman with the CHP’s Auburn office.

Norman wrote it’s unknown what caused the man to crash into the tree.