Man dies two days after being struck by vehicles on Southeast Side

A 34-year-old man died Friday after being struck by two vehicles on the city's Southeast Side two days earlier.

Columbus police received a call around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday about a crash on Refugee Road near the Tennyson Boulevard intersection. Officers found 34-year-old Lucien Mansare, of the Southeast Side, lying in the westbound lanes of Refugee Road, police said.

According to a crash report, Mansare walked into the road and in front of a Chrysler 300, which struck him and pushed him into the other westbound lane of traffic.

There was no crosswalk at the intersection, police said.

While the Chrysler was stopped, another vehicle passed the Chrysler in the lane where Mansere had fallen, running him over and dragging him a short distance, according to the crash report. That vehicle did not stop and the driver fled.

Mansere was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital and died from his injuries Friday evening.

The driver of the Chrysler was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

