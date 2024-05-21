Man dies after turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight

STORY: A 73 year-old British man was killed and injured passengers were stretched off a Singapore Airlines flight from London on Tuesday (May 21), after the plane fell into an air pocket before encountering turbulence, the airline and officials said.

Forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok, dozens were taken to hospital including one crew member according to a senior airport official.

The tarmac became a make-shift emergency room to treat the injured.

The senior airport official said the British man likely died due to a heart attack, while seven people were critically injured with head injuries.

A passenger on board told Reuters the plane tilted upwards and began shaking.

Then, he said a dramatic drop saw people launched into baggage cabins overhead, their bodies denting and breaking the panels.

A spokesperson for FlightRadar 24 said data analysis from the plane's journey shows the plane tilting upwards and return to its cruising altitude over the space of a minute.

The Boeing 777-300ER plane with 211 passengers and 18 crew was headed to Singapore, the airline said.

Singapore Airlines in a statement offered its ''deepest condolences to the family of the deceased" and apologized for the traumatic experience for the passengers and crew.

Turbulence-related airline accidents are the most common type, according to a 2021 study by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Widely recognized as one of world's leading airlines and a benchmark for much of the industry, Singapore Airlines has not had any major incidents in recent years.

The airline said it is working with Thai authorities to provide all necessary assistance.

Boeing said it was also ready to provide support.