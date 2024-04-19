Man dies trying to cross busy Atlanta road, police say

A man is dead after trying to cross a busy southeast Atlanta road early Friday morning.

He was hit and killed along Moreland Avenue, just off Interstate 20 just before 1:30 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta police say based on interviews with the driver and witnesses, the victim was in the crosswalk, but the driver in a Jeep had a green light.

An officer close by didn’t see the fatal impact but was on the scene in seconds.

“He noticed the Jeep parked in the middle of the roadway. so he turned around to see what was going on with the jeep and that’s when he noticed the victim in the roadway,” an Atlanta police spokesperson told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police and is not currently facing any charges.

The name of the victim has not been released as police are working to notify family.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: