Man dies in three-vehicle Houma car crash, Louisiana State Police report

A man died in a Houma car crash, Louisiana State Police said in a news release.

The man was driving a Pontiac Grand Am north on LA 659 shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. For reasons unknown, he crossed the centerline, sideswiped a 2022 Ram 3500 and struck a 2023 Chevrolet Suburban head-on near Lafayette Woods Boulevard, the release said.

Both the Chevy and the Ram were traveling south.

The driver of the Pontiac died as a result of his injuries. Louisiana State Police are not releasing the name of the man, or where he is from, until next of kin is notified.

The drivers of the Chevy and the Ram both were properly restrained. The driver of the Chevy suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the Ram was uninjured.

Standard toxicologies were collected and submitted for analysis, and the crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Man dies in three-vehicle Houma car crash, Louisiana State Police say