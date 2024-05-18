Man dies after SUV crashes, catches fire: OSP

*The above video shows the most dangerous roads in Ohio*

CHARDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that a 24-year-old Geneva man was killed in a one-vehicle crash just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday on State Route US 6 near Auburn Road.

Troopers identified the victim who died in the crash as Donald Evans IV.

“The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and utility pole,” Troopers said. The Lincoln caught fire.”

Troopers said Evans died at the scene and that crash remains under investigation.

