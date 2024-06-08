Man dies, suspect detained after stabbing in Phoenix

A man died after he was stabbed early Saturday morning in Phoenix, according to Phoenix police officers.

Police reported that they responded to a stabbing incident at 27th Avenue and Indian School Road at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday. While en route, multiple witnesses informed them that both the suspect and the victim were adult men.

Officials said they identified the suspect nearby and he was detained. When police found the victim, they found him with at least one fatal stab wound. He died on location. The identities of the suspect and the victim were not immediately made known.

Detectives are currently investigating. No additional information was available as of Saturday morning.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police detain man after fatal stabbing