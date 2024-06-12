Man dies, suspect in custody after fistfight outside Kansas homeless shelter

One person died after a fistfight between two men staying at a homeless shelter in Lawrence, the Lawrence Police Department said Wednesday.

George Luke Miller, 34, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killing of Christopher Allen Lickteig, LPD said in a news release, adding that the victim died at the scene.

Officers were called at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday about the fight at intersection of E 25th Terrace and Franklin Road, which is near the Lawrence Community Shelter where the men were staying.

A deputy who arrived first found both of them on the ground. The 43-year-old victim was unconscious. The 34-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

“The events and circumstances of the evening, including whether the two men knew each other, are still being investigated,” LPD said in a news release. “At this early stage of the investigation, detectives do not believe weapons were involved, nor did they recover one at the scene.”