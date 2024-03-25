Man dies after he was struck by vehicle while riding electric scooter Sunday in Overland Park

A Lenexa man died after he was struck while riding an electric scooter Sunday in Overland Park.

Greggory Bennett, 39, was riding the scooter westbound on West 91st Street from Metcalf Avenue, when an eastbound vehicle hit him while turning left into a parking lot, according to Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department.

Police responded to the crash around 7:10 p.m.

Bennett was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call the traffic unit at 913-890-1482.