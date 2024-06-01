Man dies in street near party in Kansas City Saturday morning: KCPD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after being shot near a party in Kansas City early Saturday morning, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

KCPD said that just after 4 a.m., officers were called to 50th Street and Prospect Avenue on a reported emergency call for a party down the street.

One man dies in hospital after Friday night shooting in Kansas City

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. According to KCPD, on-scene officers provided medical aid until emergency responders arrived. They later confirmed the man had died.

Police said the circumstances around the shooting are currently unknown and no one is in custody. However, homicide detectives and crime scene experts are already starting to gather evidence and witness statements.

This is an ongoing investigation and is being treated as a homicide, according to KCPD.

Tonganoxie man sentenced for 2022 DUI crash that killed son

If you or anyone you know was in or around the area at the time of the shooting, KCPD asks that you contact homicide detectives directly at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at (816) 474-8477.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned at FOX4 News for the latest updates and information.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.