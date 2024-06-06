Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Ocklawaha

A single-vehicle crash on a narrow roadway in a rural section of Marion County claimed the life of a man Wednesday night.

Here's what we know:

Where was the crash? Along Southeast 80th Place, near 170th Avenue Road in Ocklawaha.

Any information on the person who died? Law enforcement officials identified the deceased as a 45-year-old man from Ocklawaha.

Who's investigating the crash? Florida Highway Patrol.

What happened? Troopers said the victim was driving an older model Nissan pickup truck southbound on 80th Place around a curve. FHP officials said the driver, who was the lone occupant, lost control of the vehicle and it struck a tree. The man was taken to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, where he died.

Did any other agencies respond to the crash? Yes. Marion County Fire Rescue spokesperson James Lucas said the call came in at 7:53 p.m. and his agency arrived at 8:04 p.m. Lucas said crews began extrication at 8:08 p.m. The victim was removed from the vehicle at 8:14 p.m.

How many people have died in vehicle crashes within the last two weeks? Troopers said Wednesday's fatality was the third since May 27.

