Man dies after shooting outside Allegheny County bar

A man has died after a shooting outside a bar in Penn Hills.

According to Allegheny County Police, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday outside the World Class Tavern on Long Road.

A 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police say. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office identified him as Andrew William Miller, from Verona.

Allegheny County Police say the shooting happened after a fight outside the bar. Channel 11 is working to learn if police have anyone in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

