Man dies after shooting in Orange County, deputies say
A man has died following a shooting on East Colonial Drive Saturday night, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to a news release, law enforcement received a call around 10:40 p.m. for a shooting near the 14200 block of East Colonial Drive.
Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they discovered a man in his 30s who was shot.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Investigators said this is an active investigation.
The sheriff’s office has not provided any other details, but Channel 9 will update the story as more information becomes available.
