Man dies after shooting near Orlando gas station, deputies say

A man has died after a shooting Friday night on South Orange Blossom Trail, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. near the Speedway gas station on OBT.

Deputies said they discovered a man in his 30s who was shot when they arrived at the scene.

The sheriff’s office identified him as 36-year-old Carlos Henry Bethel.

Bethel was taken to the hospital, where he died.

No other details were provided.

This is an ongoing investigation.

See a map of the location below:

