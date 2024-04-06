Man dies after shooting near Orlando gas station, deputies say
A man has died after a shooting Friday night on South Orange Blossom Trail, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. near the Speedway gas station on OBT.
Deputies said they discovered a man in his 30s who was shot when they arrived at the scene.
The sheriff’s office identified him as 36-year-old Carlos Henry Bethel.
Bethel was taken to the hospital, where he died.
No other details were provided.
This is an ongoing investigation.
