Man dies after being shot in a business parking lot in Kansas City, Kansas

A man died following a shooting Monday evening in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers responded just before 7:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 6000 block of Leavenworth Road, where they found a man who had been shot in the parking lot of a business, according to Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Emergency medical crews declared the man dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information related to the killing to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. The case is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.