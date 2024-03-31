Man dies after shooting in Kansas City home that police believe was spurred by argument

A man died after a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas City that police believe was spurred by an argument.

Officers responded to a shooting just after 9 a.m. in the 1300 block of East 89th Street, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The caller told police a man was shot and unresponsive. Police found the man inside a nearby home with apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency medical crews responded and declared him dead at the scene.

Police believe an argument broke out between the victim and a woman, when shots were fired. The woman was taken into custody for further investigation.

Detectives and crime scene personnel responded to gather evidence and talk to witnesses.

The killing was the 32nd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 40 homicides at this time last year.