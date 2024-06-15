Man dies after shooting in College Hill, police say

One person is dead after a shooting occurred in College Hill Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said officers responded to the 1200 block of Wilmont Court at around 3:45 a.m. for a physical disturbance, which was then upgraded to a shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said that the man succumbed to his injuries.

Officers do not have a suspect at this time are the investigation is ongoing.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police: Man killed in College Hill shooting