Man dies after shooting in Chartiers

A man died after a shooting in Chartiers on Monday night.

Pittsburgh police were called to the 1400 block of Harlow Street for a three-round ShotSpotter notification just before 10 p.m.

First responders found a crime scene in that area and learned the victim was driven to a local hospital.

He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Police have not found any other victims.

